Upset over wife's decision to donate kidney to brother, man gives triple talaq over WhatsApp call

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A man divorced his wife by announcing triple talaq to her over a WhatsApp call after he found that his wife had donated one of her kidneys to her ailing brother,

The man works in Saudi Arabia while his wife, Tarannum is living in the Bairiyahi village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

When his wife revealed to him that she had donated one of her kidneys to her brother who had been battling for life, the man pressured her to ask for Rs 40 lakh in place of her kidney from her brother. As the woman refused to follow his advice, the man handed out triple talaq to her over WhatsApp call.

Despite a robust law being in place, the incidents of triple talaq keep on cropping now and then in Uttar Pradesh and Muslim women are made to suffer at the hands of their husbands for the most implausible reasons.

After the triple talaq, Tarannum was shooed away by her parents-in-law and is now staying with her parents. As per the local sources, Tarannum was married to Mohammad Rasheed of Jaitapur village around 25 years ago.

After five years of the marriage, as Tarannum failed to conceive, Rasheed married a second time and went to Saudi Arabia to earn.

According to Tarannum, her elder brother Mohammad Shakir had been suffering from a kidney disorder for the last one and a half years.

When she decided to donate one of her kidneys to her brother, Tarannum claims to have consulted her husband who had agreed to it.

However, after the donation, as her brother got a lease of life and came back home after recovery, Tarannum’s husband started mounting pressure on her to ask for Rs 40 lakh from her brother which she refused.

Consequently, Mohammad Rasheed called Tarannum up on WhatsApp call and gave her triple talaq to her utter surprise.

On the complaint of the woman, police registered a case and said that they would initiate legal action against Mohammad Rasheed as soon as he returned to India.

The practice of triple talaq had been declared illegal in the country in 2019. It is banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which punishes of up to three years in jail.

