A watershed moment in India’s history, says PM  

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the passage of three new criminal justice bills in Rajya Sabha as a watershed moment in the history of India. The three bills are: the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. These will replace many colonial-era Acts. They will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure-1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

The PM said it marked the beginning of a new era with laws centered on public service and welfare. “Through them, we have also bid goodbye to the outdated sections on sedition,” he said on X, adding, “In our Amrit Kaal, these legal reforms redefine our legal framework to be more relevant and empathy-driven.” “At the same time, these bills come down heavily on organised crimes, terrorism and such offences that strike at the root of our peaceful journey to progress. Through them, we have also bid goodbye to outdated sections on sedition.”

He also wrote that Home Minister Amit Shah’s speeches in the Rajya Sabha elaborated the key features of these Bills. Earlier, Shah in his reply to the debate in the Rajya Sabha said that the era of ‘tareekh pe tareekh’(date after date) will end in India after the implementation of the new criminal justice laws in the country. “India will have most modern criminal justice system in the world after the implementation of the three new criminal laws,” Shah said after moving the three bills.

“Atma (soul), ‘sharir’ (body) and the idea of the new criminal laws are purely Bharatiya. They will certainly expedite the process of justice. The laws are simplified and purely Bharatiya,” said Shah. After tabling the Bills, which were passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he said the process of filing the FIRs to the judgment of the case — the entire process — will be online.

‘Tareekh pe tareekh over’

