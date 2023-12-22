Ayodhya: All hotel bookings on Jan 22 cancelled

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In preparation for the prestigious consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the local administration has enacted stringent security measures for the high-profile attendees.

Consequently, all hotel bookings made without official invitations from the temple trust or government passes for the surrounding dates have been cancelled. This decision aligns with directives from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently reviewed the arrangements in Ayodhya.

The administration issued a statement highlighting concerns about unauthorised hotel and dharamshala bookings on the ceremony day. To ensure smooth operations, these bookings are being cancelled. The statement also said that with the expected arrival of notable guests, around 100 planes are likely to land at the newly constructed Ayodhya airport.

The statement emphasized that on January 22, only invitees and government officials will have access to Ayodhya. Special accommodations for pilgrims are being organised by the Trust at fixed rates in local dharamshalas and hotels.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with numerous dignitaries, seers and saints, is expected to attend the ceremony. Sources indicate that Modi will visit Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shree Ram International Airport and the new Ayodhya railway station. Post-inauguration, he is scheduled to address a public rally near the airport.

