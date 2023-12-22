Amit Shah hits out at opposition for boycotting Parliament debate on three criminal law bills

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the opposition parties for boycotting the debate in Parliament on the three criminal law bills by making excuses and also for mimicking the Vice President.

Shah was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of several development projects and also laid the foundation stone for three more projects valued at around Rs 400 crore during a programme at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26.

Shah while referring to the criminal law bills said, "I wanted the opposition to give their views on them. But it was unfortunate that the opposition decided to take an unfortunate decision of boycotting the discussion on this bill by making excuses. When the debate was taking place (in Parliament) on bringing a change in the criminal justice system, opposition members were mimicking the vice president,” he said.

"Nothing can be more condemnable than this," Shah said referring to the incdient where TMC MLA Kalyan Banerjee was mimicking Dhankar.

Shah also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for videographing the mimicry act but did not name him. “A prominent leader of a party like the Congress was making a video of it and making fun of it,” he said

"Yesterday, the Parliament completed the process of turning three bills into laws which will bring a change in the criminal justice system of the country. After its (new criminal laws) complete implementation the process of any criminal case will not take more than three years,’’ he said.

Shah said that by December 2024, the work of infrastructure, software, training of human resources and complete computerization of courts will be done for the implementation of these three laws in all the Union Territories.

He said that the Modi government has already started this work through CCTNS and ICJS. He said that a detailed time-bound program will be made to prepare Chandigarh for full implementation of these laws.

He said that there will be a time-bound program will be prepared to implement the definition of terrorism and organized crime, formation of the Directorate of Prosecution, give stability to forensics and fill loopholes in ICJS and CCTNS.

He said that meetings in all Union Territories will be held before January 31, 2024 to fully prepare them by December 22, 2024, to implement these laws.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, was among others present on the occasion.

The projects inaugurated include Administrative Block-C (degree wing), CCET, Sector 26, Himalaya Hostel in Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, sewage treatment plant at Diggian, augmentation of the existing STP Plant at Raipur Kalan, 192 houses in Chandigarh Police complex, Dhanas and the Centre for Cyber Operations and Security in sector 18.

Earlier in the day Shah, who was in Kurukshetra to participate in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) underscored the timeless wisdom embedded in Srimad Bhagavad Gita as a solution to individual, societal, national, and global challenges.

