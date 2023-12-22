Home Nation

BJP expels youth wing spokesperson in J-K for use of 'unparliamentary language'

An alleged video of Aman Dabar, a spokesperson for BJYM -- making "reckless and baseless allegations against the administration" had come to the fore, the spokesperson said.

Published: 22nd December 2023

BJP flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Thursday expelled Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Aman Dabar for "gross indiscipline" and use of "unparliamentary language".

A party spokesperson said, "The BJP took action against Dabar for gross indiscipline and use of unparliamentary language during a press conference in Poonch on Wednesday."

Taking serious note of the indiscipline, Dabar has been removed from all positions in the BJP and his membership withdrawn.

Senior advocate Sunil Sethi -- the BJP's disciplinary committee chairperson -- consulted with with party leaders and expelled Dabar, the spokesperson added.

The action comes after a purported video of Dabar -- a spokesperson for the the party's youth wing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) -- making "reckless and baseless allegations against the administration" came to the fore, he said.

Senior leaders are expected to be conscious that their statements have a direct bearing about the party in the public's mind, he said.

Taking serious note of Dabar's statement, the BJP expelled him from the party's primary membership for six years "to instil confidence of the public in the high moral principles of the party", he added.

