Chief Minister shortlists 9 MLAs for Chhattisgarh cabinet berths

Vishnu Deo Sai’s cabinet will presently have 12 ministers while one position has been kept vacant.

Published: 22nd December 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday released a list of nine BJP legislators who will be ministers in his cabinet. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will administer oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at the Rajbhawan on Friday.

The BJP MLAs who will take oath include Brijmohan Agrawal, Ramvichar Netam, Kedar Kashyap, Dayaldas Baghel, OP Choudhary, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Tankram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade. 

Vishnu Deo Sai’s cabinet will presently have 12 ministers while one position has been kept vacant. In the Sai cabinet, there will be three ministers from Scheduled Tribe category (including the CM), one from the Scheduled Caste, and two from the general class.

The portfolios will be allotted after the oath ceremony. Of the nine legislators who have made it to the final list, three are first-time MLAs. With this, the number of first-time legislators to become ministers in the state has increased to five. This includes the two deputy chief ministers — Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma — who had taken already taken oath on December 13.
 

Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh BJP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

