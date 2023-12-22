Delhi excise 'scam' case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge MK Nagpal rejected his bail plea and said that at this stage no case is made out for bail by the accused.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 after the agency searched his residence. He has been in judicial custody since October 13 and has never been granted bail by any court.

He, however, claimed innocence in the case.

The Delhi High Court on October 20 also rejected his plea challenging his arrest on the ground that it was an abuse of the legal process and in violation of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Singh then moved the Supreme Court, which is now seized of the matter, challenging the Delhi HC order,

When Singh's plea came up for hearing before the top court on November 20, it gave him the liberty to approach the trial court for bail following which he filed the present bail plea.

As per the probe agency, Singh has been part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The agency further said that Sanjay Singh has has close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora, a key witness who was earlier accused by the CBI and the ED and later turned approver in the case, since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records.

Singh’s associates, Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi, and Sarvesh Mishra also had close relations with Dinesh Arora, the document says. Sanjay Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 cr in the ‘liquor scam ‘on two occasions, the remand note stated. Last month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Sanjay Singh’s bail plea, saying that the plea was “premature” and the ED investigation into the matter is ongoing.

