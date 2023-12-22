Delhi HC asks Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to reply to Ashok Gehlot's plea in defamation case

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has recently directed Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to file his reply before it to an appeal filed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, against his summoning order in a criminal defamation complaint filed by the former.

Gehlot had moved the appeal before the Delhi HC, against a session court's order, which rejected his plea against the summons in the defamation complaint filed by Shekhawat.

Shekhawat, in his defamation complaint, alleged that the former CM of Rajasthan, Gehlot, by way of press conferences, media reports, and social media posts publicly defamed him by linking him to the Sanjivani Credit Society (SCS) scam in the state.

The SCS scam involves the alleged defrauding of thousands of investors to the tune of approximately Rs 900 crore, in lieu of promising them high returns.

During the hearing, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma asked Shekhawat to file his reply to the plea filed by Gehlot and fixed the matter for further hearing till January 22, next year.

The Sessions court had held that the summoning order issued by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) was free from factual mistakes, and illegality.

There was no reprieve for Gehlot so far in the defamation case, as the Rouse Avenue court had refused to acquit him in the criminal defamation case filed by Shekhawat in relation to the alleged Sanjeevani scam case.

ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal had in September this year rejected Gehlot's application seeking acquittal in the case on the ground that Shekhawat was absent on two occasions i.e. August 07 and August 21 and thereby he should be acquitted on the case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) M K Nagpal rejected Gehlot's plea, and held that prima facie Gehlot made defamatory allegations against Shekhawat with the intent to "derive political benefits" and defame him.

The ASJ upheld the magistrate's orders and directed for an investigation by the Delhi Police as per the provisions of law and statute.

