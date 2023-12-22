ED reply on Trinamool MLA’s bail plea sought in teachers’ job scam

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following jailed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s petition seeking bail, a two-judge Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma, issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Friday.

Bhattacharya is currently in custody in connection to a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in teacher’s recruitment in West Bengal. Thursday’s notice required a comprehensive response from the Enforcement Directorate regarding Bhattacharya’s appeal.

The court’s involvement commenced after Bhattacharya appealed for bail, challenging the rejection of his bail application by the Calcutta High Court on November 16. Bhattacharya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 11, 2022, following a long interrogation session. As the former head of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, he was detained for allegedly failing to cooperate with the investigation into these recruitment irregularities.

Bhattacharya, a TMC legislator, represents the Palashipara constituency in Nadia district, West Bengal.

The case has broader implications, with several FIRs (first information reports) filed at different stages relating to the recruitment process. These involve irregularities not just in teacher recruitment at various levels but also in the hiring for Group C and D positions in state-run schools.

Also in top court

SC disposes of 52,191 cases in 2023

The top court has disposed of an unprecedented 52,191 cases in 2023, including the judgement approving the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages. SC data says the number of cases disposed of was 3,000 more than 49,191 that were filed with its registry during the year.

