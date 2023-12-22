Home Nation

Family dispute: Punjab minister gets 2-year jail

His imprisionment was also for voluntarily causing hurt in a case that dates back to 2008, in which he allegedly attacked his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader. 

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH:  Punjab minister Aman Arora has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Sunam Court in Sangrur district in the state in a family dispute case.

The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Gurbhinder Singh Johal sentenced Arora and eight others to two years imprisonment concurrently on charges of house trespass along with a Rs 5,000 fine and one-year imprisonment. His imprisionment was also for voluntarily causing hurt in a case that dates back to 2008, in which he allegedly attacked his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader. 

All the accused have been granted an interim bail. Sources close to Rajinder Deepa said that in March 2008, Arora, along with his mother, tried to take possession of a part of Deepa’s house but police intervened and stopped them.  But later, Deepa was allegedly attacked by Aman and others and he was injured. Deepa was booked by the police under Section 307 of IPC, but the police dropped 307 in the investigations. In 2012, the court acquitted Deepa of other charges.

