Kidnapping case: Cops told to attach Amarmani’s property within 20 days

LUCKNOW: The MP/MLA court of Basti in eastern UP has given 20 days’ time to district police for the attachment of property of former minister Amarmani Tripathi who has been declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in a case of kidnapping in 2001.

On December 2, the court, while hearing the case, had declared Amarmani a ‘proclaimed offender’ and ordered the attachment of his property in a case related to the kidnapping of businessman Dharmraj Gupta’s son in 2001. The court had then directed the district police to appear in a December 20 hearing after attaching the properties.

However, on Wednesday, the court gave police the time till January 10, 2024 for attachment of Amarmani’s properties. Earlier the Court had sought Amarmani’s personal appearance in the case on November 16 but the former minister did not appear in the court in compliance of its order.

Taking a serious view of his absence, the court directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Basti to constitute a special team to ensure Amarmani’s personal appearance when the case is taken up next on December 20.

On December 6, 2001, Rahul Madhesia, son of Dharmraj, was abducted while going to the school. An FIR was lodged in Basti Kotwali in this connection. Seven days later, Rahul was recovered by STF from a house in Lucknow.

Three of his kidnappers were arrested who led the investigators to Amarmani. The former minister and seven others were sent to jail in the case. Amarmani along with wife Madhumani languished in jail since 2007 serving a lifer following their conviction in Madhumita murder case of 2003. They were set free under the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reforms on August 25, 2023.

Amarmani has been evading appearance in Basti Court in kidnapping case despite a non-bailable warrant issued against him by the court. Recently, after Amarmani’s lawyers informed the Basti MP/MLA court that he was unable to appear personally as he was unwell and undergoing treatment at his Gorakhpur residence. As a result, the Court directed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Gorakhpur to constitute a medical board to examine Tripathi’s condition. The five-member medical board found that Tripathi was suffering from depression.

