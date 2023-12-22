LS passes CEC bill, both Houses adjourned

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of one of the most tumultuous winter session that witnessed a massive security breach, suspension of 146 MPs, a total breakdown of communication between the government and the opposition and the expulsion of TMC leader Mahua Moitra.

On the concluding day, three more Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour, taking the total tally of suspensions to a record number of 146 since December 14. The suspended MPs include Congress’s Deepak Baij, DK Suresh and Nakul Nath.

In the absence of a majority of opposition MPs, the Lower House also passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 by a voice vote after a brief discussion. The RS had cleared it on December 12.

Replying to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the 1991 Act on the service conditions of the CEC and ECs was a half-baked attempt that left out the key aspect of appointments and the present Bill covers such areas.

The Opposition parties have flagged the bill saying that the proposed law was against the Supreme Court directions, which had asked the Centre to put in place a law on appointments of the CEC and ECs. The minister said that the apex court had said in March this year that till the time a law is in place, a three-member panel, headed by the PM and comprising the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India, will select the CEC and ECs.

As per the doctrine of separation of powers, appointments to the poll panel come under the domain of the Executive and the prime minister has to be a part of it, the minister stated. When the Bill came up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, the government had moved several amendments against the backdrop of protests by opposition parties and former CECs on various provisions. According to the amended Bill, the government has decided to retain the status of the CEC and ECs on par with judges of the Supreme Court.

Once the amended bill becomes a law, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two Union secretaries will shortlist five names for consideration of the selection committee for appointment as the CEC and ECs. The Lok Sabha also passed some key bills such as those to replace colonial-era laws Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Telegraph Act and Press and Registration of Books Act. These bills were passed by voice vote with almost empty opposition benches in the House.

Speaker Om Birla said the House recorded 74 per cent productivity, and 18 draft legislations, including the new criminal justice bills, were passed. The Winter session also marked the first full-fledged session to be held in the new Parliament building.

