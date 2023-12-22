On WhatsApp, UP man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife over kidney donation 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A man in UP’s Gonda district divorced his wife by handing out triple talaq to her over a WhatsApp call for donating one of her kidneys to her ailing brother, police sources said, adding a case has

been registered.

The man works in Saudi Arabia and took the drastic step when his wife living in Bairiyahi village under Dhanepur police station told him that she had donated her kidney to her brother battling for his life. On hearing about the wife’s gesture, the man pressured her to ask for Rs 40 lakh in exchange for her kidney from her brother.

As the woman refused to follow his advice, the man handed out ‘triple talaq’ to her over a WhatsApp call. Despite a robust law being in place, the incidents of ‘triple talaq’ keep cropping up now and then in UP. As per sources close to the family of the woman, named Tarannum, while donating her kidney, little did she anticipate that her act would prompt a breakup in her family life.

After the ‘triple talaq’, Tarannum was sent away by her parents-in-law. She is now staying with her parents. As per local sources, Tarannum was married to Mohammad Rasheed of Jaitapur village around 25 years ago. After five years of the marriage, as Tarannum failed to conceive, Rasheed married a second time and went to Saudi Arabia to earn.

According to Tarannum, her elder brother Mohammad Shakir, a tailor based in Mumbai, was suffering from a kidney disorder. When she decided to donate one of her kidneys to her brother, Tarannum claims to have consulted her husband who had agreed to it.

However, after the donation, as her brother got a lease of life and came back home after recovery, Tarannum’s husband started mounting pressure on her to ask for `40 lakh from her brother, which she refused. He then gave her triple talaq.

