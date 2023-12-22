Parliament security breach: Delhi HC stays order asking police to provide FIR copy to accused 

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the trial court's order directing the city police to supply a copy of the FIR registered against one of the Parliament security breach accused, Neelam Azad.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to accused Neelam Devi on the police's plea challenging the trial court's December 21 order directing the probe agency to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused as per law.

"Notice is issued (Neelam Azad). List the matter on January 4, 2024", Justice Sharma said.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the Court considered the arguments of the Delhi Police allowed its plea and ordered that the trial court's directions be stayed till January 4, 2024.

The HC passed the order after hearing the appeal filed by the Delhi Police, pleading to the court that the trial court did not follow proper procedure and the FIR contains sensitive details and thereby it should not be given to the accused.

Delhi Police also told the HC that there are clear guidelines in this regard from the Supreme Court that in sensitive cases, like this one, the accused first needs to approach the Police Commissioner with the request.

Then after receiving the request from the accused, the Commissioner constitutes a three-member committee to decide whether the FIR is to be supplied or not to the accused person.

If the Committee decides that the FIR cannot be provided, only then the accused can approach the Court.

On Thursday, the trial court extended till January 5 the custody of four accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi -- arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

On an application by Neelam, the trial court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to hand over a copy of the FIR to her counsel.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of the accused -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises.

Besides the four accused, police have arrested Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case.

All the six accused are being interrogated in police custody.

(With inputs from PTI)

