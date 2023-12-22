Party manifesto as sacred as Gita and Ramayana: Mohan Yadav

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eight days after being sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, put to rest all speculations about non-continuance of previous BJP government’s schemes, including the assembly polls “game-changer” CM Ladli Behana Scheme.

In his maiden speech as MP CM in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Wednesday’s address, Yadav maintained, “Spanning from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana to all other schemes, none of the previous schemes will be closed, as we’ve sufficient funds for continuing all schemes. Money is being deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries on the stipulated dates. If you all (Congress MLAs) don’t have information about it, I can’t do anything about it.”

Responding to queries and apprehensions of Congress MLAs, about the new government not going to deliver the promises made in BJP’s 2023 MP polls manifesto, Yadav said, “I proudly say that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra is a holy book for us, just like the Bhagavad Gita or Ramayana. Every word of the manifesto is part of our agenda for the next five years and not just for a one month or a 13-month-government.”

Yadav, the third-time MLA from MP’s temple city Ujjain, having a strong RSS backing, further informed the Vidhan Sabha about the ambitious plans of his government for devotees aspiring to be part of the January 22, 2024 grand Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya.

“All devotees from Madhya Pradesh who are aspiring to go to Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Ram at the grand temple will be sent by trains and buses under the state government’s existing Teerth Darshan Scheme.”

He also recounted the linkage between his native city Ujjain and UP’s Ayodhya. “The last time the UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ujjain, he had said that the temple in Ayodhya which was demolished by Mughal invader Babar, was built by Ujjain’s great King Vikramaditya 2000 years ago.”

