Temperature plummets as 40-day Chilai Kalan begins

SRINAGAR: Chilai Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir when there are maximum chances of snow and rains, began in the Valley from Thursday amid icy cold and freezing temperature with the night temperature in Srinagar dropping to -4.3 degrees celsius.

Chilai Kalan, the coldest and harshest period of the winter in the Valley, starts on December 21 and ends on January 31. During the 40-day period, Kashmir remains in the grip of intense cold wave conditions. The night temperature usually remains many degrees below freezing point.

On the arrival of Chilai Kalan, Srinagar shivered with cold and recorded a night temperature of -4.3 degrees Celsius, while the famous Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of - 5.8 degrees Celsius and the mercury in world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which is covered with thick blanket of snow, dropping to -3.0 degrees Celsius.

A weather department official said the night temperatures would remain below freezing in the coming days. The all-time lowest temperature recorded in the Valley in December is - 12.8 degree Celsius, which was recorded in 1934. Due to intense cold wave conditions in Chilai Kalan, the taps and water bodies freeze during the nights and people have to heat water supply lines to defreeze the taps.

Despite modernisation, Kashmiris wear traditional Pheran (long woolen coats) to keep themselves warm. The traditional Kangri (firepot) and bukharis (hamas) remain a hot favourite among the Kashmiris in the Valley in absence of electricity, which is has been largely absent.

The ‘Chilai Kalan’ is expected to be harsh this winter due to power curtailment in the Valley. The Valley is facing a severe power crisis this year with the metered areas facing 4.5 to 8 hours power cuts and non metered areas facing 10-14 hours power cuts.

During Chilai-Kalan, ‘Harissa’, a meshed meat delicacy that is served hot at breakfast, is favourite among the locals. It is a popular winter delicacy and prepared by grounding mutton to a paste and cooking it with rich and aromatic spices. Preparing Harissa is a very laborious job as it takes around 12 hours to cook the delicacy.

People also consume dried vegetables locally known as ‘Hokhe suen’ during the winter period. The vegetables are put out for drying during summer for use in winters. According to poet and historian Zareef Ahmad Zareef, people in the Valley used to traditionally welcome the Chilai Kalan and stay inside their homes during the 40-day period of harshest weather.

He said during his childhood there used to be heavy snowfall and people had to hire labourers to remove snow from their rooftops. A retired school teacher Ghulam Rasool said in ‘Chilai Kalan’ is very important and crucial for the Valley.

Lowest recorded temperature was in 1934

The all-time lowest temperature recorded in the Valley in December is - 12.8 degree Celsius, which was recorded in 1934. Due to intense cold wave in Chilai Kalan, the taps and water bodies freeze during the nights and people have to heat water supply lines to defreeze the taps

