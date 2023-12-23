Amit Shah hits out at Opposition for House protests 

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: A day after Parliament cleared the three new criminal justice laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that by December 2024, all Union Territories would be ready to implement the new laws. “By December next year, the UTs will have the necessary infrastructure, software, trained human resources, and completely computerised courts to readily implement the three newly passed criminal justice system laws,” Shah said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (second) Bill on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha cleared them on Thursday. The three bills will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Earlier in the day Shah, who was in Kurukshetra to participate in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) underscored the timeless wisdom embedded in Srimad Bhagavad Gita as a solution to individual, societal, national, and global challenges. Shah hit out at opposition parties for boycotting the Parliament debate on the three laws, and also for mimicking the Vice President. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating nine development projects and laying the foundation stone for three more worth around Rs 400 crore during an event at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology.

“I wanted the Opposition to express their views on the Bills. Unfortunately, they decided to boycott the discussion on the bills by making excuses. When an important debate was taking place (in Parliament), opposition members were mimicking the Vice President,” he said. “Nothing can be more condemnable than this,” Shah said. He was referring to what happened outside the House where Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Opposition’s protest on the stairs of the Parliament building on Tuesday.

