Chidambaram to head Congress's Manifesto Committee for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The 16-member panel includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress constituted its Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday and appointed former Union minister P Chidambaram as its chairman.

Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo has been made the convenor of the important panel.

The 16-member panel includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The development comes a day after a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where the party discussed its Lok Sabha poll strategy and said it will announce the names of its candidates soon.

"The Congress president has constituted the Manifesto Committee for the upcoming General Election 2024 with immediate effect," according to a statement issued by the party.

Former Union ministers Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are also part of the committee.

Senior Congress leader and former Manipur deputy chief minister Gaikhangam and the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi are also in the committee, along with All India Professionals Congress chief Praveen Chakravarty.

The other members of the key panel, which will finalise the party's agenda for the election, are Imran Pratapgarhi, K Raju, Omkar Singh Markam, Ranjeet Ranjan, Jignesh Mevani and Gurdeep Sappal.

