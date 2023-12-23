French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest on Republic Day

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at India’s 75th Republic Day parade on January 26. “Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend @Narendra Modi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you,” Macron wrote on X, confirming his acceptance of India’s invite.

India had initially invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasion, but the US informed he won’t be able to travel to India in January. Macron will be the sixth French leader to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. The invitation to Macron comes as India and France are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership. Macron was in Delhi in September for the G-20 summit.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at India’s 75th Republic Day parade on January 26. “Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend @Narendra Modi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you,” Macron wrote on X, confirming his acceptance of India’s invite. India had initially invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasion, but the US informed he won’t be able to travel to India in January. Macron will be the sixth French leader to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guest. The invitation to Macron comes as India and France are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership. Macron was in Delhi in September for the G-20 summit. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });