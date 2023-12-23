Half of bills passed by LS discussed for less than 2 hrs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Half of the bills passed by the 17th Lok Sabha were discussed for less than two hours each, and only 16 per cent were referred to parliamentary standing committees, as highlighted by PRS Legislative Research.

In total, 172 bills were deliberated and approved, but a significant portion received limited debate time: 86 in the Lok Sabha and 103 in the Rajya Sabha, each discussed for under two hours. Only a minority of these bills saw substantial debate participation, with just 16 bills in the Lok Sabha and 11 in the Rajya Sabha involving more than 30 members.

The findings, emerging after the winter session’s end, also reveal a diminishing trend in referring bills to House panels. This trend marks a sharp decline from 71% in the 15th Lok Sabha and 25% in the 16th to a mere 16% in the current assembly.

Another notable aspect of the 17th Lok Sabha is its failure so far to elect a deputy speaker, a role mandated by the Constitution to be filled as soon as possible post-elections. The winter session, spanning December 14-21, was marked by unprecedented suspensions — 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha.

