Home Nation

J-K govt announces compensation and jobs to kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch 

The medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

Published: 23rd December 2023 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

An Army personnel during a cordon and search operation after the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, in Poonch district, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

An Army personnel during a cordon and search operation after the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, in Poonch district, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have alleged that the three men, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday, were among the people picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the killing of five soldiers in a terrorist ambush in the district on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Information and PR department of the Union Territory said, "The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District.

ALSO READ: Mobile Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist operation

The medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

"Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased. Further Government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased," it stated.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on Thursday.

Security forces launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the area subsequently.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Poonch district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp