Jaipur Diary: Vasundhara Raje at crossroads

Vasundhara Raje at crossroads

The recent elections in Rajasthan have culminated in a serene atmosphere across the state. Vasundhara Raje, a key BJP figure for over two decades, is adapting to the evolving political dynamics. The announcement of Bhajan Lal as the new Chief Minister was a poignant moment for Raje, with emotions running high at the BJP’s Legislative Party meeting in Jaipur. This event marked her first public acknowledgment of her electoral defeat after a five-year struggle. Despite this, Raje displayed camaraderie during the oath-taking ceremony, sharing light moments with political adversaries Gajendra Shekhawat and Ashok Gehlot. She also showed a gesture of support to Bhajan Lal at the Chief Minister’s office, sparking speculations about her future political path.

Post-election dynamics in Raj’s Congress party

Post-election, the Congress party in Rajasthan is facing internal unrest. With the party’s defeat, Ashok Gehlot has been appointed to the National Alliance Committee, leveraging his experience for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the resurgence of Sachin Pilot’s faction is notable following Gehlot stepping down. The internal power tussle for key roles has been a significant factor in party’s recent setbacks. The main challenge for the party leadership is to unite these factions before the Lok Sabha elections. Gehlot’s supporters are relieved that Pilot didn’t become CM, while Pilot’s faction sees an opportunity for leadership change.

Speculation surrounds cabinet formation

It’s been over two weeks since the Rajasthan Assembly election results, and a week since Bhajan Lal Sharma became Chief Minister. Yet, the announcement of the new cabinet remains pending. Despite meetings between the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and the influential Modi-Shah-Nadda trio in Delhi, the cabinet formation is still shrouded in suspense. Their role was pivotal in Sharma’s selection as Chief Minister. The speculation about unconventional cabinet picks adds to the intrigue, with elected MLAs lobbying for ministerial positions. There’s also anticipation that the swearing-in ceremony might coincide with Christmas at the Raj Bhavan, adding to the suspense over who will be part of the new cabinet.

