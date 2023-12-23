Many Opposition MPs pleaded for suspension, says Joshi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: A day after the winter session of Parliament concluded, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised the tumult over the suspension of several Opposition members from both Houses.

During a media briefing on Friday, Joshi reproached the Opposition for unnecessary disruptions and noise in the recently concluded winter session. The government initially had no intention of suspending numerous MPs from the Lok Sabha, he said.

Joshi claimed that it was the Opposition members themselves who requested their suspensions. “The government never intended to suspend so many MPs from the Lok Sabha. The fact is that Opposition members came with requests for their own suspension after some of their colleagues were suspended,” he said. Accompanied by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, Joshi remarked that while Parliament adheres to rules, the Opposition often attempts to disregard them. He noted that 146 MPs, including 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, were suspended for unruly behaviour and defying the ban on placards.

He also noted the historical significance of the 17th Lok Sabha’s first session, which saw the abrogation of Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, and the recent session’s removal of British-era vestiges from criminal justice laws. He highlighted the passage of three new criminal justice bills, heralding a new era of justice and asked the Opposition to challenge the laws in court if they identified flaws.

Additionally, Joshi criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the former Congress president was “enjoying” and video-taping the mimicry of a Rajya Sabha member holding a high Constitutional post. Meghwal, on his part, said a committee has been formed to investigate the Parliament security breach incident. He accused the Congress and Opposition of orchestrating an insult to the Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. “By insulting him, the Congress and its allies in the Opposition have shown their mindset against farmers, OBCs, and a particular community,” he said.

Joshi said that BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha’s statements are part of the investigation into the December 13 Parliament security breach. He stated that the law would follow its course after the investigation concluded. The breach, involving protesters entering the Lok Sabha chamber and setting off smoke canisters, was linked to passes issued by Simha’s office. The government has initiated a comprehensive investigation, forming a high-powered committee to review security and considering a transfer of Parliament security to the CISF.

