‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to be BJP’s mantra for Lok Sabha polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the upcoming general election in 2024, the two-day national meeting of the BJP started with a resolve to win over 350 Lok Sabha seats with the party’s poll mantra ‘Modi ki Guarantee,’ indicating the party delivers on its promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the meeting of the BJP’s office-bearers and chiefs of all state units and party’s front organisations at the central party office. The PM offered floral tributes to the portraits of party ideologues and took stock of the BJP’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls.

Leaders who attended the meeting said the PM went through every detail of the preparedness for the next LS elections, the strategy to be adopted to take on the INDIA bloc and bring the government’s achievements before the people.

“After BJP chief JP Nadda welcomed the PM, the party office-bearers shared their feedback and suggestions on the first day of the meeting,” said a leader, adding that ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ will be the poll mantra for the BJP’s LS elections in 2024.

“The nation needs Modi and the people have reposed their unwavering faith in the vision and leadership of Modi in assembly elections in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. So, the Modi ki Guarantee will be our poll call for the 2024 LS election as well as states going in for assembly polls around the LS polls,” said a senior leader.

They discussed how to take the construction of Ram temple before the people after its inauguration on January 22. The chiefs of BJP’s seven front organisations, including OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, Minority Morcha and Women’s Morcha, also dwelt on their findings and preparedness for the general election.

“The PM has asked party leaders to widen the reach-out to the marginalised communities by taking the government’s performance of the last nine years,” said a party source. Other sources said that BJP IT head Amit Malviya, along with other unit heads, made presentations before the PM. The party’s various wings and state units shared details of their ongoing organisational exercises.

