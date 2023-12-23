Madhya Pradesh plans big, says will develop spots linked to Krishna as pilgrimages

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Mohan Yadav-led new BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is planning big on Lord Krishna in the central Indian state. In his maiden speech as CM in the Assembly on Thursday, the new CM announced that all locations across the state, which are associated with Krishna Leela will be developed as pilgrimages across the state.

“All those places associated with Krishna Leela, including Ujjain, where he learnt 64 kalas (arts) and 14 vidyas (knowledge), Amjhera near Dhar district where he fought the battle against Rukmi and Janapav in Indore district where Lord Krishna gave his Sudarshan Chakra to Bhagwan Parashurama, will be developed as pilgrimages,” Yadav told the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Yadav’s statements came six months after then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the current CM (who was the state’s higher education minister) at an event in Indore, to identify spots associated with Krishna Leela, across the state. The move in June 2023 was largely seen as one aimed at tapping the over 6% votes of Yadavs (an OBC community that prides itself as descendants of Lord Krishna) in the state.

Thursday’s announcement by Yadav in the Vidhan Sabha assumes more significance, as it comes at a time when preparations are in the final stages for the January 22 grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Besides, the Allahabad High Court recently allowed a court-monitored ASI survey of the Shahi Idgah premises adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura (UP).

While Yadav’s constitute roughly little over 6% of MP’s total population, their numbers are over 14% and more than 9% of the total population in Bihar and UP respectively. The Yadavs hold sway in around 60 Lok Sabha constituencies of UP, Bihar and MP. While around 25-30 Lok Sabha seats out of the 80 in UP have sizeable Yadav population, around 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar have a politically powerful Yadav voter base.

