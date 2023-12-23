Home Nation

Relief activities continue in TN's Thoothukudi district, NDRF reach marooned

The NDRF team along with the SIPCOT police rescued the flood-affected women and children by boat and provided them with food.

Published: 23rd December 2023

NDRF personnel distribute food and other essential materials to stranded people amid floods after heavy rainfall, in Thoothukudi | PTI

By PTI

THOOTHUKUDI: Relief activities continued in the rain-ravaged coastal district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu while an NDRF team accompanied by police rescued the people marooned in the SIPCOT industrial area on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena undertook an inspection of the flood-hit areas in the district today and assessed the damage due to rains.

Relief activity is in full swing in the Antoniyarpuram area, which was among the worst affected.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
visits a flood-affected area  in Thoothukudi district| PTI

A bridge near Antoniyarpuram on the Thoothukudi-Palayamgottai National Highway was breached during the extreme rainfall on December 17 and 18 that triggered floods while the bridges at Eral and Attur on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road have also been severely damaged.

Restoration work is also on at Srivaikuntam, Attur, Eral, Agaram, and Kayalpattinam areas which are still inundated. A central team had already inspected the flood damages in the district.

