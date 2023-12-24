Home Nation

Army orders probe into deaths of three civilians in Poonch

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21.

Published: 24th December 2023 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

J&K's National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar with other leaders during a protest against the deaths of three civilians near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir following allegations that they died in its custody, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21.

The three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead on December 22.

Their relatives and political leaders have alleged that the three died due to "custodial torture" as they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning.

A thorough investigation has been ordered into it (the deaths of the civilians) as part of the standard operating procedure, the people cited above said.

ALSO READ | Parties stage protests, demand fair probe into death of three civilians killed in Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths.

The Army on Saturday said it stands committed to extending "full support and cooperation" in the conduct of the investigation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Jammu kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp