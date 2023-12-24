Home Nation

Former Naxalite killed by uncle, four others in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The body of Chhotu Kursam was found on a road near Gorna village on Sunday morning, an official said.

By PTI

BIJAPUR: A man who quit Naxalism a few months ago was killed allegedly by his uncle and some other persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

As per preliminary information, the man was heading in an ambulance to Mankeli village in the area to pick up a person, who had met with an accident, for shifting to hospital when his paternal uncle Raju Kursam and the latter's four associates stopped him near Gorna, he said.

They took Chhotu Kursam along with them and allegedly slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday night.

The culprits then dumped the body on a road, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and sent the body for postmortem.

Chhotu Kursam had been active in the outlawed Naxal movement in the area.

He surrendered before police a few months back, the official said.

"Efforts are to trace the accused who absconded after committing the crime. An investigation is also underway to find out whether the accused have links with Naxalites," he said.

