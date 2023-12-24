Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion on December 25: CM

The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35, including the CM.

Published: 24th December 2023 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

"The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet will take place at 3:30 pm tomorrow (Monday)," Yadav told reporters after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

He, however, refused to divulge details like the number of inductees in the council of ministers.

The MP cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35, including the CM.

"After clinching a landslide victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our double engine government will move ahead under his leadership and that of JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah," Yadav said.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are underway at Raj Bhawan.

In the assembly elections held last month, the BJP won 163 seats and Congress 66.

Yadav took oath as chief minister on December 13 along with Shukla and Devda who were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp