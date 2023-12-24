Home Nation

New mother jumps into well with three children in UP, one survives

As per the father-in-law of the deceased, she had returned from her parent’s house two days ago after delivering her third child. She had mental health issues and was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Published: 24th December 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only.

By IANS

SANT KABIR NAGAR (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman, along with her sons, jumped hand in hand into a well in the village under the Semariyawan block of the district.

As per the father-in-law of the deceased, she had returned from her parent’s house two days ago after delivering her third child. She had mental health issues and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he added.

Superintendent of police, Satyajeet Gupta, said the kids and mother were rescued with the help of locals, but the infant in the lap of the mother had collapsed on the spot. The woman and her younger five-year-old son died on the way to the hospital.

Gupta added that the elder son, aged 7, was referred to Medical College in Basti, where his condition was critical.

Officials stated that on Saturday afternoon, while taking their goats for grazing, the woman called her children and they together jumped into the well.

This was reportedly after the mother had pushed the children to jump into the well. Other children playing in the field raised an alarm, and people rushed to the spot, after which rescue operations began.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mother jumps into well Semariyawan block

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp