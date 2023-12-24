Temperatures drop below freezing point in Kashmir; record weather conditions grip Rajasthan

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Cold conditions in Kashmir intensified on Sunday after two days of relief as the mercury dropped below the freezing point at several places in the valley, officials said.

The summer capital of Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, a decrease of over three degrees from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, down over three degrees from the previous night's 0.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

It was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir valley. Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, officials said. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, the Kokernag town saw the mercury settle at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till the end of the month.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

Cold weather conditions grip Rajasthan

Cold weather conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan with Sikar district's Fatehpur recording the lowest night temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

Alwar was the second coldest place in the state as the minimum temperature settled at 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani in Jhunjhunu (6.5 degrees), Sirohi (7.1 degrees), and Churu (7.3 degrees), according to a report by the Met department here.

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed parts of western, northern, and eastern Rajasthan on Sunday with the Met department predicting that the weather would remain dry over the next week.

There is also a possibility of dense fog at isolated places in the northern and eastern parts of the state in the next two to three days and a slight drop in the minimum temperatures.

The Met Office said another western disturbance is likely to become active in the state on December 31. they added.

Temperature hits 1 degree Celsius in Ooty

Normal life in this popular tourist spot in Tamil Nadu remained affected as the temperatures in and around this hill station, dipped to 1 degree Celsius, with frost covering most of the regions.

Tourists and residents were able to venture out only after 8.30 AM as the biting cold forced them to stay indoors, sources said.

Among the places to record one degree Celsius were the Sandinnalla, Glenmorgan, and Thalakunda areas, they added.

