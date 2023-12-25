Army chief Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in 'most professional manner'

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

RAJOURI/JAMMU: Amid an ongoing operation to track down terrorists behind the ambush that left four soldiers dead in Poonch last week, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the ground zero on Monday and exhorted the commanders to conduct the operations in the "most professional manner".

Sources said three officers have been attached as the CoI continues. "A Brigadier, a Colonel (Commanding Officer of the Unit) and a Lieutenant Colonel have been attached with the local higher formation pending the inquiry."

Four soldiers were killed and three injured on Thursday in an ambush on two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The attack took place at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz around 3:45 pm in which the vehicles were fired upon from an advantageous point keeping the slow speed due to the blind curve at this point.

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on December 23.

The civilians were alleged by the families to be "tortured and killed" by the Army which initiated an internal inquiry, Court of Inquiry (CoI), to ascertain the truth. As per the sources, five more civilians are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X.

Earlier, a defence spokesman in Jammu said the army chief reached Jammu in the afternoon and immediately left for Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.

General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all…

The officials said General Pande visited Dhera Ki Gali and reviewed the anti-terrorist operation going on in Surankote and nearby Rajouri district's Thanamandi forest belt for the last five days to neutralise the terrorists behind the dastardly attack that left four soldiers dead.

The deceased included Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27), and Shabir Ahmad (32), all from Topa Peer village.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also initiated legal proceedings and announced compensation to the bereaved families and jobs to the next of kin.

Regarding the Chief's visit, the Indian Army said on X, "General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. He interacted with commanders on the ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations most professionally and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges"

The incident took place in the area of responsibility of the 13 Sector of the Rashtriya Rifles which comes under the Nagrota-based 16 (White Knight) Corps of the Army mandated with the responsibility of the Line of Control from Akhnoor in Jammu district to Poonch, south of Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

The Army chief later flew to the 25 Infantry division headquarters in Rajouri and was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the overall security situation, they said.

Mobile Internet services remained suspended in both Poonch and Rajouri districts for the third day on Monday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem, the officials said.

The services were suspended early Saturday following the killing of the three civilians.

General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, and senior civil and police officers are camping in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to supervise the anti-terrorist operation and maintain law and order.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of the three civilians and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the investigation.

In a post on X on December 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations."

(With inputs from PTI)

