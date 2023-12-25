Chandigarh Diary: Why no MLA fund in Punjab: Opposition to AAP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Why no MLA fund in Punjab: Opposition to AAP

With the AAP government increasing the MLA Local Development Fund (MLALAD) from Rs 4 to Rs 7 crore, the Opposition in Punjab has started questioning senior AAP leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the absence of such funds in the state. Sandeep Jakhar, the Congress MLA from Abohar, said during the Assembly poll campaign, AAP promised to replicate the ‘Delhi model’ of health, education and power in the state. “Mann sir, as you are always telling us that the treasury is full, maybe it’s time to implement this Delhi model in Punjab too.... here MLALAD fund is zero,” he posted on X.

Home minister lauds Chandigarh Police

During his visit to Chandigarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the UT Police for its beat system, which he said, other UTs and States are copying, and several innovative measures taken by the force. Recently, Chandigarh Police held hackathons to utilise youth knowledge. Shah said platforms like hackathons will help in solving the problems being faced by the people. The home minister also held a meeting with Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and other senior officers and asked them to prepare a road map for better implementation of laws.

Shah lays foundation stone for projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Chandigarh and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth `400 crore. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the administrator of the UT and Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. However, the event was given a miss by Kirron Kher, senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament from the UT, leading to several speculations. Meanwhile, as the home minister was present, the Punjab Governor utilised the oppurtunity to discuss the issue of the vacant UT Adviser post. The Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to name his replacement.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Why no MLA fund in Punjab: Opposition to AAP With the AAP government increasing the MLA Local Development Fund (MLALAD) from Rs 4 to Rs 7 crore, the Opposition in Punjab has started questioning senior AAP leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the absence of such funds in the state. Sandeep Jakhar, the Congress MLA from Abohar, said during the Assembly poll campaign, AAP promised to replicate the ‘Delhi model’ of health, education and power in the state. “Mann sir, as you are always telling us that the treasury is full, maybe it’s time to implement this Delhi model in Punjab too.... here MLALAD fund is zero,” he posted on X. Home minister lauds Chandigarh Police During his visit to Chandigarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the UT Police for its beat system, which he said, other UTs and States are copying, and several innovative measures taken by the force. Recently, Chandigarh Police held hackathons to utilise youth knowledge. Shah said platforms like hackathons will help in solving the problems being faced by the people. The home minister also held a meeting with Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and other senior officers and asked them to prepare a road map for better implementation of laws. Shah lays foundation stone for projects Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Chandigarh and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth `400 crore. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the administrator of the UT and Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. However, the event was given a miss by Kirron Kher, senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament from the UT, leading to several speculations. Meanwhile, as the home minister was present, the Punjab Governor utilised the oppurtunity to discuss the issue of the vacant UT Adviser post. The Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to name his replacement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harpreet Bajwa Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp