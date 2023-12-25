In a first, Jharkhand’s Gumla to equip all govt buildings with QR codes  

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In one of its kind initiative in the country, Gumla district administration is equipping all government buildings and public assets with QR codes so that one can get any information on their mobile phones about it by scanning the QR code put on the building.

According to officials, one can simply scan the QR code and rate the government building or can flag issues like poor maintenance or poor services being provided in the building. Gumla Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi came up with the concept of a digital district assets register, through which one can have access to any project being undertaken in their area by a single click on their computer.

Satyarthi informed that one can also record a 45 second video and upload his or her grievances which will then be resolved by the district administration. According to the Deputy Commissioner, the initiative will help them bring in transparency, make government departments as well as contractors more accountable, besides helping the district administration in planning future projects in a better fashion and also help them in detecting duplication in effort through different departments.

“All government buildings and public assets are being equipped with a QR code through which one can get all the details about it, the complete life history or lifecycle of that particular building, the exact cost estimate of the project, start and completion time, the contractor undertaking the project and photographs of the ongoing project. One can also rate the building giving it one to five stars on the basis of his or her experiences after visiting the place,” said Satyarthi.

One can also record a 45 second video and register his or her complaint highlighting the shortcomings in the building or give positive feedback about it, he added. Satyarthi said that the initiative will also help in getting information about the any building located in distant remote areas, whether it is not in use or it is getting dilapidated and about to collapse, so that action could be taken accordingly. It will help in maintaining transparency and monitoring the overruns projects, he said.

QR codes are also being installed on under-construction buildings so that their progress could be monitored. As of now, nearly 300 buildings have been covered with a target to install the codes in the next 2 months.

‘Register complaint’

One can also record a 45 second video and register his or her complaint highlighting the shortcomings in the building or give positive feedback about it, he added. the initiative will also help in getting information about the any building located in distant remote areas, whether it is not in use or it is getting dilapidated and about to collapse, so that action could be taken accordingly. It will also monitor overrrun projects

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RANCHI: In one of its kind initiative in the country, Gumla district administration is equipping all government buildings and public assets with QR codes so that one can get any information on their mobile phones about it by scanning the QR code put on the building. According to officials, one can simply scan the QR code and rate the government building or can flag issues like poor maintenance or poor services being provided in the building. Gumla Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi came up with the concept of a digital district assets register, through which one can have access to any project being undertaken in their area by a single click on their computer. Satyarthi informed that one can also record a 45 second video and upload his or her grievances which will then be resolved by the district administration. According to the Deputy Commissioner, the initiative will help them bring in transparency, make government departments as well as contractors more accountable, besides helping the district administration in planning future projects in a better fashion and also help them in detecting duplication in effort through different departments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “All government buildings and public assets are being equipped with a QR code through which one can get all the details about it, the complete life history or lifecycle of that particular building, the exact cost estimate of the project, start and completion time, the contractor undertaking the project and photographs of the ongoing project. One can also rate the building giving it one to five stars on the basis of his or her experiences after visiting the place,” said Satyarthi. One can also record a 45 second video and register his or her complaint highlighting the shortcomings in the building or give positive feedback about it, he added. Satyarthi said that the initiative will also help in getting information about the any building located in distant remote areas, whether it is not in use or it is getting dilapidated and about to collapse, so that action could be taken accordingly. It will help in maintaining transparency and monitoring the overruns projects, he said. QR codes are also being installed on under-construction buildings so that their progress could be monitored. As of now, nearly 300 buildings have been covered with a target to install the codes in the next 2 months. ‘Register complaint’ One can also record a 45 second video and register his or her complaint highlighting the shortcomings in the building or give positive feedback about it, he added. the initiative will also help in getting information about the any building located in distant remote areas, whether it is not in use or it is getting dilapidated and about to collapse, so that action could be taken accordingly. It will also monitor overrrun projects Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp