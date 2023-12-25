Home Nation

J&K: Thick fog blanket covers Srinagar

A Srinagar Airport official said some of the flights from Delhi have been delayed due to poor visibility in the national capital.

Published: 25th December 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Fog

Image used for representation.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A dense layer of fog engulfed Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday affecting normal life, officials said.

There was less than usual traffic on roads in the morning while vehicles were seen moving at low speeds due to the reduced visibility.

"The visibility in Srinagar at 8.30 am was 91 meters due to the fog cover. The motorists should drive carefully due to the low visibility," an official of the local meteorological office said.

A Srinagar Airport official said some of the flights from Delhi have been delayed due to poor visibility in the national capital.

"We do not have any issues on this side but some Srinagar-bound flights are delayed due to dense fog in Delhi," the official said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the visibility around Palam in Delhi was zero at 8.30 am.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Fog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp