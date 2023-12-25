Organisations & Opposition unite in Dehradun rally

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: On the call of various social organisations and opposition parties, the “Uttarakhand Mool Niwas Swabhiman Maharally” was organized in Dehradun on Sunday. The objective of the Maharally was to enact the domicile law in Uttarakhand, especially to emphasise the cut-off date of 26 January 1950 and to put before the government the demand for implementing a strong land law in the state.

Several social organisations, assembled under the Uttarakhand Moolniwas Swabhiman Samanvay Samiti, held a massive rally and later marched in Dehradun on Sunday to advocate for their demands of a stringent land law and increasing employment opportunities for local residents.

Mohit Dimri, convener of Samiti said, “This is a fight for the honour and rights of the people of Uttarakhand. On behalf of the government, the members linked with the Sangharsh Samiti were contacted and requested to postpone the rally”. On Sunday, transgenders also joined the agitation where they demanded the government to strengthen strict land laws and domicile laws.

