Run-up to ’24: BJP mulls 2 mega rallies of minorities

The first mega ‘Alpsankhyak Sabha’ will be organized in Delhi in January and the second in West Bengal’s Malda district in February.

Published: 25th December 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

BJP flags (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a part of its strategy to win over minority communities, mostly Muslims, in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections early next year, the BJP has planned two mega ‘Alpsankhyak Sabha’ in January and February next year.

Aimed at creating a positive narrative among the minorities for the Modi government and its nine-year performances, the first mega ‘Alpsankhyak Sabha’ will be organized in Delhi in January and the second in West Bengal’s Malda district in February. Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the BJP Minority Morcha, told this newspaper on Sunday that the first such Sabha would most probably be attended and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

“We expect more than 25,000 people from various minority communities including Muslims, Modi-Mitras, Sufi scholars and other prominent people from various walks of life belonging to Muslims and other communities,” he said.

“We’d request Home Minister Amit Shah to attend the second Sabha and address various issues concerning the minority people,” said Siddiqui. Party chief JP Nadda will attend both Sabhas, he added. “The dates are being decided taking into account the availability of chief guests,” he said. The BJP has also decided to organize the ‘Alpsankhyak-Samvad’ in each assembly segment ahead of the LS elections.

The Samvad-Karyakarm (dialogue programme) will include prominent people from minority communities, including 2 lakh Modi Mitras and Sufi saints. They will deliberate on welfare schemes with party leaders and discuss measures initiated by the government in the last nine years.

“There Alpsankhyak Samvad will be a two-way communication,” he said. The Minority Morcha has made 2.5 lakh Modi Mitras from Muslim and other minority communities who have liked the performance of the Modi government.

Meanwhile, a senior party source said various BJP fronts are carrying out a slew of activities and outreach programmes intending to win over 350 seats in the 2024 general election. “The Modi Mitra is an innovative initiative of BJP Minority Morcha for those who are not in politics but like Modi’s works and support him based on his works,” he said.

Ahead of the proposed Alpasankhyak Sabha, a conference of Modi Mitras was recently held in Malda. The Morcha has recently also organised a ‘Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan’ in Delhi with the participation of the Sufis from various Dargahs of Delhi. He said Modi Mitras have been made in 65 Lok Sabha constituencies.

‘Alpsankhyak-Samvad’ in each constituency
