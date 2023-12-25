We shouldn't forget our armed forces' sacrifices, as we celebrate Christmas: CJI Chandrachud

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Addressing the Christmas Day program at the Supreme Court on Monday, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud said, we lost four members of our armed forces a few days ago, so as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget them who are protecting us from borders.

"When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration. The message of Jesus Christ's life was to sacrifice for the betterment of our citizen's lives," the CJI said.

Addressing the Christmas Day program today, where Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) functionaries, lawyers and others, at the Supreme Court, CJI Chandrachud praised the dedication and hard work of our army personnel in our borders for protecting us and the country.

"We lost four members of our armed forces a few days ago. So as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget those on the borders who are spending these cold mornings protecting us and our nation and citizens," he said.

The CJI also sang a jingle during today's Christmas Day celebrations at the Supreme Court.

Others who were present on the occasion were SCBA President, Adish Aggarwal, members of the Bar and the Executive members and lawyers.

"We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our Armed Forces do in the service of the nation," he said.

It is to be noted that on December 21, Thursday, last week, four Army personnel were killed and three others were seriously injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two vehicles near Thanandi in the Rajouri sector.

The SCBA was conducting today's programme where the CJI was the Chief Guest.

