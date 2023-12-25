Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav to meet Governor, set to expand his ministerial team

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: After meeting BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed that the new ministers will be sworn in at Bhopal on Monday afternoon. As per sources, over 25 ministers may take oath on Monday, including eight to ten new faces.

The new MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav who has been in Delhi since Saturday evening (third time within a week) meeting senior national BJP leaders will return to Bhopal on Sunday late night, after meeting the party’s national president JP Nadda.

He will meet the MP Governor Mangubhai C Patel on Monday morning to seek time for the swearing in of the new ministers. The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is likely on the same afternoon. As per informed sources in the state government and the BJP, a total of 18-22 ministers could be sworn in. The size of the cabinet cannot exceed 35, including the CM.

Dr Yadav’s first team of ministers is likely to be a blend of old and new faces, MLAs from all six regions, major castes and all key Lok Sabha constituencies. Though the list of the BJP MLAs likely to take oath is yet not out, sources claimed that out of the 18-22 ministers, to be sworn in on Monday, 8-10 could be new faces. It, however, remains to be seen if any of the heavyweights, including party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Singh Patel (both were in CM’s race) are sworn in as ministers in the new council of ministers or not.

Blend of old & new faces

