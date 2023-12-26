Home Nation

14-year-old consumes poison after being scolded over mobile phone use, dies 

According to officials, this is the second such suicide of minors to be reported in the city in the last two months.

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

INDORE: A 14-year-old boy here allegedly consumed poison after his family members scolded him for excessive use of the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

This is the second such incident reported in the city in the last two months, officials said.

Mohit (14), a resident of Annapurna police station limits, allegedly consumed poison two weeks ago after his parents rebuked him for being glued to his mobile phone.

"He died at a hospital during treatment on Monday", said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.

"Detailed investigation is underway," he said.

According to police officials, a number of suicides related to mobile phone addiction among minors have been reported in the recent past.

On November 24, Hema (16), a class 10 student and resident of Heera Nagar police station limits, allegedly hanged herself when her mother asked her to put away her mobile phone and eat her meal, Vishwakarma said.

