Chhattisgarh hands out 2-yr paddy bonus to 11 lakh farmers

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh government, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed ‘Good Governance Day’ and executed one of its poll promises that the party cited as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ for the state’s paddy farmers.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai disbursed the pending paddy bonus amount of Rs 3,716 crore of the year 2016-17 and 2017-18 (earlier BJP’s regime) to 11.76 lakh farmers during the state-level event at Bendri village in Raipur district.

“It’s a historic day. We have met the third Modi ki Guarantee by fulfilling the promise given to the farmers. The state government has begun procurement of 21 quintals of paddy per acre at Rs 3,100 per quintal. If required, we will extend the date (31 January next year) of procurement of paddy. We will fulfil what we promised. The entire country now trusts Modi ki Guarantee,” Sai said.

The BJP government in its first cabinet has approved the construction of houses for 18 lakh poor needy families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he added. The bonus amounts were transferred to bank their accounts.

The farmers during their video-conferencing conversation with the CM appreciated the decision of the state government. “I have received Rs 23,280 in my bank account”, said Ram Pal, a farmer from Mahasamund district, while talking to the CM. “We have never thought of getting the bonus amount”, said another peasant Bishesar Ram Sahu from Balod district, after he received Rs 89,640.

The farmers have received the bonus (under the incentive scheme) at the rate of Rs 300 per quintal for the paddy procured at the minimum support price in the given two years.

Part of poll promise

The BJP executed one of its poll promises that the party cited as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ for the state’s paddy farmers. Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai called it a historic day. He said that the part has met the third Modi ki Guarantee by fulfilling the promise given to the farmers. The bonus amounts were transferred to bank their accounts

