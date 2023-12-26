Home Nation

Four killed, two injured during truck-car collision in Madhya Pradesh

Six members of a family were going to Lahar (in Bhind district) from Sarangpur (in Rajgarh district) when the accident took place.

By PTI

GUNA: Four members of a family were killed and two others injured as a truck hit a car before overturning on it in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Guna bypass, some 8 km from the district headquarters, around 7 am, an official said.

"Six members of a family were going to Lahar (in Bhind district) from Sarangpur (in Rajgarh district) when the accident took place. The truck overturned on the car after hitting it," he said.

"Four persons, including two women, were killed and two others injured in the accident. All of them were travelling in the car," the police official said, adding that fog could be a reason behind the incident.

