Home Nation

History sheeter's family open fire at police team in UP's Kannauj, constable killed

Police said Ashok Kumar alias Munna Yadav, the alleged criminal, and his son were shot in retaliatory firing. They were sent to a hospital in Kannauj.

Published: 26th December 2023 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

KANNAUJ: Family members of an alleged criminal fired on the police team that had gone to arrest him, killing a constable who was shot in the encounter in Kannauj district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police constable Sachin Rathi (28) sustained a bullet injury in the incident that happened in the Vishungarh police station area and was sent to Kanpur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said.

Police said Ashok Kumar alias Munna Yadav, the alleged criminal, and his son were shot in retaliatory firing. They were sent to a hospital in Kannauj.

The SP said Kumar was a history-sheeter with 20 cases registered against him and there was a non-bailable warrant against him.

On Monday police received information that Kumar was at his home following which a police team of Chhibramau and Vishungarh police station jointly laid siege to the house, Anand told reporters.

Kumar, his wife and son opened fire at the police team as soon as the police team arrived at the spot in Dharni Dheerpur Nagariya village, the SP said.

Constable Rathi was shot in the thigh and was rushed to Kanpur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night, he said.

The history-sheeter and his son have been sent to Tirva Medical College in Kannauj, he added.

Anand said that two pistols had been recovered from Kumar and his son with which they were firing at the police. During a search at the house, a double-barrel rifle was also found, police said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannauj police History sheeter's family 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp