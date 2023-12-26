Home Nation

In aftermath of terrorist ambush, Rajnath to take stock of security situation in J&K

Meanwhile, the Army has been conducting extensive operations to track down the terrorists behind the ambush that left four soldiers dead in Poonch last week.

Published: 26th December 2023 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

poonch-civiliandeaths-armystandguard

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation near the site where Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in Poonch district (PTI Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, days after a deadly terror ambush in Poonch district left four Army personnel dead. Army Chief General Manoj Pande is already in Jammu.

He is likely to take stock of the security situation in the region post the terror strike, said sources.

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) also asked them to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

After a full briefing and interaction with officers on the ground, General Pande urged the commanders to conduct all operations in the "most professional manner".  

After the incident of the terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch, three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning were found dead on December 23.

The Army set up a Court of Inquiry into the mysterious deaths on the same day. It has since 'attached' a Brigadier, a Colonel (Commanding Officer of the unit) and a Lieutenant Colonel. "The officers have been attached with the local higher formation pending inquiry," said a source.

The J&K administration, too, filed a murder case against unknown Army personnel, announced compensation to the bereaved families and jobs to the next of kin, sources said.

Four soldiers were killed and three injured on Thursday when two Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch district were ambushed by terrorists. The attack took place at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz around 3.45 pm. The vehicles were fired upon from an advantageous point as they couldn't speed away because they were negotiating a blind curve.

