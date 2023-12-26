PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince Salman, expresses concern over West Asia crisis

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after an unmanned drone attacked a merchant ship off the coast of Veraval and another Indian merchant ship was attacked in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing concern on the situation in West Asia.

"I held a good conversation with my brother Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. We agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region," said PM Modi.

It may be recalled that three days ago an unmanned drone hit a merchant ship (MV Chem Pluto) off the coast of Veraval which had 21 Indian sailors on board. Fortunately nobody was hurt but the ship (which carried oil from Saudi Arabia and was heading to Mangalore) was damaged. A day later, another Indian ship (MV Sai Baba) was attacked in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who rule the major part of Yemen, have pledged to continue carrying out attacks until Israel halts its assault on Gaza. About 40 per cent of international trade passes through the narrow strait between Yemen and northeast Africa, which leads northwards to the Red Sea, Israel’s southern port facilities and the Suez Canal. Many merchant ships have now paused operations.

The increased threat has caused shipping insurance costs to jump by tens of thousands of dollars a day and raised oil prices.

