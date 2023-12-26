PM said Kashi Tamil Sangamam delegates from TN my guests, not tourists: Varanasi Collector Rajalingam

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told BJP functionaries in Varanasi and other places in Uttar Pradesh to treat Tamil delegates participating in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) as his guests and not as tourists.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Varanasi, district collector S Rajalingam, who hails from Kadayanallur, Tamil Nadu, asked journalists regarding their views on the second phase of KTS. They responded by saying that delegates from Tamil Nadu were so overwhelmed by the respect afforded to them by Kashi Viswanath temple authorities and other officials.

At the entrance, the delegates were welcomed by K Venkat Ramana Ghanapati, the first Tamil trustee of the temple, with flowers amid Vedic chants, they said, adding that they were treated like VIPs. The collector attributed all the hospitality to PM Modi’s instructions given to party cadres and officials last year, ahead of KTS’s launch.

Rajalingam was appointed as district collector just ahead of the first phase of KTS last year, since then, he has initiated a slew of developmental works in the town, which also happens to be PM Modi’s parliamentary constitution. “Since KTS is a ‘cultural connect’ event, we have made certain specific changes this time. To make Tamil delegates get the full experience of Kashi, we are holding the event in Namo Ghat which is located right on the banks of the holy river Ganges.”

“Last year, we had received some feedback on the South Indian food served to Tamil Delegates. They wanted to taste Kashi’s authentic cuisine. So, this time around, we have prepared a cuisine that is a fusion of North and South Indian food. Besides, we have made additional arrangements to accomodate 300 more delegates from Tamil Nadu in Varanasi,” the collector added.

Moreover, the collector said that there will be an interactive session between the students in Kashi and the Tamil delegates, for the latter to better understand the cultural ethos of the region. A medical team and police will accompany the delegates wherever they go in UP. He also mentioned the district administration has launched a website that provides all details regarding important spiritual destinations within Kashi.

Akin to the Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai, devotees perform Parikrama around Kashi, details regarding the same are also provided on the website. Moreover, QR codes have been placed in all temples for easily accessing information regarding the location, he added.

