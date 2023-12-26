Home Nation

Six workers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse, magisterial probe ordered

Five labourers died on the spot while another succumbed at a private hospital in Roorkee where all the injured were taken to.

Published: 26th December 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

People gather around a site where a wall collapse killed at least six people and injured several, in Haridwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HARIDWAR: Six workers were killed and another four injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Lahboli village, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal, who was on the spot.

They were working at the brick kiln when the wall collapsed, the SSP said.

"We are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. Tough legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible," Dobhal added.

Five labourers died on the spot while another succumbed at a private hospital in Roorkee where all the injured were taken to, SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said.

A horse was also killed after getting buried under the rubble of the wall, he said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident by District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal. The probe will be conducted by the joint magistrate, Roorkee.

Workers were busy making bricks at the Saanvi brick kiln in the village when the wall collapsed over them and some cattle, leading to chaos, the SP (rural) said.

On receiving the information, senior officials along with a district disaster management team reached the spot and started relief and rescue work.

The workers trapped under the debris were pulled out with the help of an earth mover.

Five of the workers were killed on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Four are under treatment out of which the condition of two continues to be critical, Kishore said.

Three of the labourers were from Lahboli village, one from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and the rest from nearby villages, he said.

