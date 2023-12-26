Three men kidnap, rape 17-year-old in Rajasthan's Alwar

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three men allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her in a hotel in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim had gone out to purchase some medicines when the accused kidnapped her in a car and forced her to drink liquor. They took her to a hotel where they raped her, police said.

A case has been registered against three named accused and searches are being conducted to nab them, they said. The victim's mother has lodged a report with the police that the minor was kidnapped on the night of December 23.

The accused took her away in a car at gunpoint and raped her, Kherli police station in-charge Mahavir Prasad said.

Manoj Saini, Kedar Saini and Narendra have been named as the accused in the FIR, Prasad said.

The victim has been medically examined and investigation in the case is under way. The investigation has been handed over to DSP Kathumar, police said.

