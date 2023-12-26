Home Nation

Two separate earthquakes hit J&K's Ladakh, Kishtwar

The earthquake jolted sleeping residents of both Kargil and Leh districts but police said there was no report of any damage from anywhere.

Published: 26th December 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 11:02 AM

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the tremors, they said.

The epicentre of the two quakes was in Ladakh's Leh district and Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, they added.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 4. 5 magnitude occurred at 4. 33 am in Ladakh.

The depth of the earthquake was five kilometres below the surface of the earth at 34. 73 degrees latitude and 77.07 degrees longitude, it said.

The earthquake jolted sleeping residents of both Kargil and Leh districts but police said there was no report of any damage from anywhere.

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude occurred was recorded at 1.10 am in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The depth of the quake was five km from the surface at 33.36 degrees latitude and 76. 67 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

earthquake ladakh National Centre of Seismology

