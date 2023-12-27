Home Nation

42 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at fertiliser plant in North Chennai's Ennore

Medical camps are set up in the affected villages and people are complaining of eye irritation, sore throat and breathing difficulties.

Coromandel International Limited

Locals demand the permanent closure of the plant. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the gas leak incident, 42 people from the affected villages were admitted to government and private hospitals in the city. 

Among the affected people, three of them are admitted to ICU. The pungent odour was felt till Nethaji Nagar, five kilometres to the south of the plant.

"All of the affected people are fine and are continuously being treated. People admitted to the ICU are not severely affected. All are expected to be discharged in a day and the government would take care of their medical expenses," Health Minister Ma. Subramaniyan told the press.

Medical camps are set up in the affected villages and people are complaining of eye irritation, sore throat and breathing difficulties.

The Coromandel International Limited in a press release said that the situation would be restored to normalcy in the shortest time. "During the process, few members in the community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately," the release read.

However, locals allege no intimation is given by the company. Subashini, a resident of Kattukuppam told TNIE, "Few workers who were returning from noticed abnormality and panickingly alerted the villagers. People were transported through ambulance and government bus."

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, the Coromandel group has requested suspension of operation at the Ennore Minor port following the alleged gas leak.

"It will be brought into operation after rectification of abnormalities to the satisfaction and certification of concerned authorities," the letter read.

The government has directed to temporarily shut the operations of the plant for a week. However, locals demand the permanent closure of the plant. 

Ennore ammonia gas leak North Chennai Coromandel International Limited

